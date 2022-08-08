Three-year-old child dies in Logan County camper fire

The camper was fully engulfed and the three-year-old had died, Logan County deputies said in a statement.

ROSEVILLE, Arkansas — According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, a three-year-old child died on Saturday after a camper caught fire.

On Aug. 6, the Roseville Fire Department responded to a report of a camper on fire in the area. The camper was fully engulfed when fire responders arrived and the three-year-old had died, deputies said in a statement.

"Our prayers go out to the family and friends of the deceased child. It was a hard event for all of us involved and we thank all of the first responders and the volunteers in the Roseville community who helped," Logan County Sheriff's Office said.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Logan County Emergency Medical Services, the Paris Police Department, and the Logan County Coroner’s Office all assisted in the call along with the Roseville Fire Department.

