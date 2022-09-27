Officials: All Arkansas counties under moderate wildfire risk

ARKANSAS, USA — Officials announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, that the entire state of Arkansas is under a moderate wildfire risk.
The Arkansas Forestry Division also said that as of 8 a.m., there are 10 counties that are under a burn ban including Crawford County and Sebastian County.
The Arkansas Forestry Division lists equipment malfunction, burning debris, lightning, vehicles and arson as the top instances that can spark a wildfire.
Officials say lawns, fields and wooded areas are exceptionally dry.
If you see a wildfire call and file a report at 1-800-468-8834.
