Officials: All Arkansas counties under moderate wildfire risk

All counties in Arkansas are under a moderate wildfire risk, officials announced on Sept. 27.

ARKANSAS, USA — Officials announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, that the entire state of Arkansas is under a moderate wildfire risk.

The Arkansas Forestry Division also said that as of 8 a.m., there are 10 counties that are under a burn ban including Crawford County and Sebastian County.

The Arkansas Forestry Division lists equipment malfunction, burning debris, lightning, vehicles and arson as the top instances that can spark a wildfire.

Officials say lawns, fields and wooded areas are exceptionally dry.

If you see a wildfire call and file a report at 1-800-468-8834.

All 75 counties are now under a moderate risk of wildfire danger.

As of 8 a.m. 10 counties are under a burn ban. #ARwx #ARnews pic.twitter.com/gn80un9duB — Arkansas Forestry Division (@ARForestryDiv) September 27, 2022

