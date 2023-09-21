Former Beyond Meat exec countersues men involved in road rage fight

Former Beyond Meat Executive Doug Ramsey has countersued the men he got in a fight with during a road rage incident while leaving a Razorback game.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A former Beyond Meat and Tyson Foods executive has countersued the men involved in a September 2022 road rage fight that led to him pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Doug Ramsey, 53, was accused of a road rage attack outside the Arkansas Razorbacks v. Missouri State Bears in Fayetteville on Sept. 17, 2022. In February 2023, he pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor disorderly conduct for his role in the fight, where he was accused of biting the other man's nose.

According to the original police report, a responding officer spoke to Ramsey and the two other men and determined that Ramsey had gotten out of his SUV and “punched through the back windshield” of the other car. The driver of the other vehicle said he emerged from his car and Ramsey “pulled him in close and started punching his body" and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose," the officer reported.

The original police report alleges the attack happened after the other man tried to inch in front of Ramsey in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey’s sport utility vehicle.

A police officer responding to the reported disturbance arrived to find “two males with bloody faces,” the report states.

That man and the witness also reported hearing Ramsey “threaten to kill” the man.

The countersuit claims that the other men "intended to cause some harmful or offensive contact" with Ramsey and that they did so by "punching, striking, hitting, and beating" him.

In October, Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey. Later, Beyond Meat said in a regulatory filing that Ramsey was leaving the company. Before Beyond Meat, Ramsey was an executive at Tyson Foods.

Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett confirmed on Feb. 15, 2023, that Ramsey pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Judge Joanna Taylor's court on Tuesday.

Ramsey was originally charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat. He's been sentenced to three years probation and a $1,000 fine. Durrett also says Ramsey is ordered to perform 160 hours of community service.

