Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County

Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40.

Deputies reported to the scene and have called Arkansas State Police to take over the investigation.

State police have reportedly shut down the section just off the interstate ramp while they work to gather information on the scene.