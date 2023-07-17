Study shows Arkansas as most mispronounced state

The pronunciation of the Natural State has been a point of public contention

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — According to Preply, an online tutoring website revealed that Arkansas is the state that is mispronounced the most.

After using internet searches of ‘how to pronounce XXX,' Preply was able to find 47,000 people a month looking for the pronunciation of the state name.

While many people might pronounce the state name, R-Kansas when the correct pronunciation is R-Can-Saw.

The second place went to Connecticut with over 30,000 searches.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device