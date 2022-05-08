What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend.
Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing.
The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety of products without paying sales tax. Online purchases will also qualify for the tax exemption.
The sales tax holiday will be August 6-7 in Arkansas.
Below is a list of items that are tax-exempt during the weekend in Arkansas.
Oklahoma's tax-free weekend is August 5-7.
Click here for a list of items that are tax-exempt this weekend in Oklahoma.
