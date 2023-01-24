University of Arkansas bans TikTok from all college networks

The U of A system has enacted a TikTok ban "in the best interest of the information security for all institutions."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas system has issued a directive to ban TikTok on university devices and networks in the interest of security, the institution announced on Tuesday.

"The University of Arkansas System believes these actions are in the best interest of the information security for all institutions in the UA System and are consistent with the executive order regarding TikTok released recently by Gov. Sanders," the U of A said in the announcement.

The app cannot be installed or used on devices issued by the university, including computers, tablets, smartphones, etc. TikTok also can't be accessed by anyone using campus wifi networks.

The U of A said the directive must be followed by Wednesday, Jan. 25, including TikTok accounts affiliated with the university or any of its colleges.

Account managers of TikTok accounts affiliated with the university or one of its colleges, schools or units should make those accounts inactive as soon as possible and no later than the end of day Wednesday, Jan. 25.