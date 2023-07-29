The law was supposed to go into effect Aug. 1.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to court documents, on July 29, 2023, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks ruled to stop the Arkansas new library censorship law from going into effect.

Judge Brooks issued an order for a temporary restraint for the law that would go into effect Aug. 1.

Act 372 is known as the library obscenity bill. Multiple libraries and library patrons, including the Fayetteville Public Library, say the act is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs say the act broadens who can call library material obscene and can punish someone caught giving that content to minors.

They also disagree with section five of the act, saying it is unconstitutionally vague and would cause viewpoint discrimination.

The defendants, which include the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, deny the plaintiff’s motion and say this law is meant to protect children from obscene material.

Arkansas Senator Dan Sullivan said the following in reference to the decision.

"Act 372 was overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by the Governor. I'll continue to fight to keep material that is harmful to minors away from our most vulnerable. We will be appealing this decision to the Court of Appeals and investigating other legislation to protect our youngsters."

