Woman killed by alligators after falling into pond

The alligators have been removed from the pond for further investigation.

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — (Editor's note: The alligator in the photo above is a file photo from the Associated Press.)

A death investigation is underway after a woman fell into a pond and was grabbed by alligators, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened in the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Florida. The sheriff's office said an elderly woman was seen falling into a pond along the golf course near her home.

While she was struggling to stay afloat, authorities said two nearby alligators grabbed her while in the water.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the area to capture the alligators from the pond for further investigation.