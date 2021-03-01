Florida deputy turns noise complaint call into uplifting dance battle

What started as a noise complaint, ended with an unexpected outcome.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two days before Christmas, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office received a noise complaint call that ended in a surprise dance battle.

The Pensacola Prancing Pirouettes were the ones who were called on, but when Deputy Brissett arrived he took a different route-- he joined in.

A video capturing the moment shows the all-girl dance group challenging Brissett to a battle as they danced up to him. But, the deputy responded with some impressive moves of his own.

It was only a moment captured in time for some, but for those on the dance team, it's a memory that will stay with them.

"This was commendable on the officer's humanity and hopefully more officers will take heed to make each encounter a positive one, to build trust, and establish a relationship with the community," the studio said.

The sheriff's office was also impressed with Brissett, saying he "has some moves!"