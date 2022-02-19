Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above shows the helicopter crashing into the water. It could be sensitive to some viewers.
A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.
The crash happened at around 1:10 p.m. Two of the three passengers aboard the helicopter were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.
The FAA told WPLG News in a statement that the helicopter went down "under unknown circumstances."
The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.
A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.
Police closed off a two-block stretch of the beach, in the area where travelers frequent outdoor cafes, restaurants and shops. The police department said the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.