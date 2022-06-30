CDC investigates Listeria outbreak possibly linked to Florida

The CDC says those who live or recently traveled to Florida and have a higher risk for infection should talk to their doctors.

FLORIDA, USA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a notice about a Listeria outbreak possibly linked to Florida.

The dangerous gut bacteria so far has been found in 10 states with 23 people infected, the CDC says.

According to the notice, 22 of those individuals have been hospitalized, five were pregnant and one stillbirth occurred due to the illness.

"Most of the sick people in this outbreak live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick," the CDC wrote.

In addition to Florida, there were reports of sick people in the following states: Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Illinois, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

The source of this outbreak is still unknown, with no specific food yet linked.

Foods like cauliflower and green beans have been known to have links to the bacteria. Back in April, products sold at Whole Foods, Aldi and Lidl had to be recalled due to possibly having Listeria monocytogenes.

In January, Dole recalled salads products across 37 states for Listeria concerns.

Listeria is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults age 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems, the CDC says.

Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage, stillbirths, premature births or the baby could be born with a life-threatening infection. Symptoms for everyone can include headache, fever, muscle aches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

Listeria is a hardy bacteria that can linger on surfaces in production facilities or other places. Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day.