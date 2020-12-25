Nashville Fire responded to the blast linked to a vehicle on Second Avenue North early Friday. The site is in the city's entertainment district.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Associated Press and WSMV-TV reported Friday night that human remains have been found near the downtown Nashville site of an "intentional" morning explosion.

Metro Police Chief John Drake told reporters at a press conference that they found some tissue that they are investigating as human remains near the scene.

It's not clear how the remains are related to the explosion or whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim, according to the AP, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials.

The officials could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Federal and local authorities have vowed to catch whoever set off Friday morning's explosion on Second Avenue, a popular bar and entertainment area. The explosion caused heavy damage to surrounding buildings and cars.

Speaking to the press Friday morning Mayor John Cooper said at least 20 buildings had been damaged.

Drake says they have found tissues that could be remains. He says if someone was inside the RV they’d have no idea right now since it was such a larger explosion. #WBIR — Amelia Young (@ameliayoung) December 25, 2020

Mayor John Cooper has declared a state of civil emergency following the explosion, signing Executive Order 12. The area included James Robertson Parkway, 4th Ave North, Broadway and the Cumberland River. It is set to expire Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Security cameras were being checked to see if they showed who might have been responsible for the 6:30 a.m. explosion in an RV parked near the iconic AT&T Building skyscraper.

Metro Nashville police on Friday afternoon released a photo of the RV captured on Second Avenue before the explosion. Someone parked it on the street at 1:22 a.m., and the explosion came about five hours later.

"There were announcements coming from the RV," Metro Nashville spokesman Don Aaron said. "That’s the extent of what we can say at this point."

MNPD Chief Drake says there was a countdown coming from the area before the explosion. It would come on and go off continuously. #WBIR — Amelia Young (@ameliayoung) December 25, 2020

TMZ published a video taken before the blast from a building on the street in which a recorded voice could be heard on a loudspeaker saying repeatedly, "If you can hear this message, evacuate now.

The downtown explosion had ramifications for air travel Friday. The Associated Press reported Friday afternoon that flights out of the Nashville airport off Interstate 40 and Donelson Pike were halted because of telecommunications issues associated with the blast.

911 Centers also reported outage problems in the state.

Authorities said they were checking a report of shots fired Friday morning when they saw the vehicle, heard the warnings and became suspicious. They cleared the area and the blast went off.

Cooper says police will be on scene for several days as they investigate. Three people are in stable condition in the hospital tonight. #WBIR — Amelia Young (@ameliayoung) December 25, 2020

One Nashville police officer was knocked to the ground when the blast occurred, Aaron said.

"We need your leads, we need your help," an FBI agent said Friday afternoon.

The FBI was taking the lead in the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the TBI also were participating.

The Department of Justice pledged to devote full resources to the investigation.

The FBI was encouraging anyone who knew what happened to leave tips here.

Nashville Fire confirmed three people were transported to the hospital. They had minor injuries.

“President Trump has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates," the White House said late Friday morning. "The president is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured.”

Mayor John Cooper estimated about 20 buildings in the area had suffered glass damage. There were some broken water mains as well, Cooper said.

"It's limited but it's dramatic," he said.

Cooper was unfazed by what had happened. He said he was grateful not many people were around when the explosion happened.

"We’re a famous place," he said. "People know where we are and if people want attention and publicity sometimes they think that they can come here to get it."

Cooper said it would take authorities awhile to inspect the buildings and clean up the debris Friday.

Gov. Bill Lee said the state would supply "all resources" needed to help in the investigation.

We will supply all of the resources needed to determine what happened and who was responsible. Please join @MariaLeeTN and me in praying for those who were injured and we thank all of our first responders who acted so quickly this morning. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 25, 2020

Although police kept onlookers at bay, photos from the scene showed damaged storefronts along the normally busy Second Avenue.

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

Black smoke and flames billowed from the area after the blast.

Please say a little prayer for anyone affected by this - ambulances lining Broadway and coming/going. I don’t know if the building/area was residential or commercial. We haven’t left our building. Whole area around downtown seems blocked off pic.twitter.com/GD0qaPLZOI — Jeremy Schott (@thejeremyschott) December 25, 2020

Smoke could be seen rising above the downtown Nashville skyline as people in the area reported feeling a large shaking when the blast hit.

Explosion 2nd Ave N Nashville pic.twitter.com/qhifSTMYSh — James Green (@babeteamgreen) December 25, 2020