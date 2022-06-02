Vehicle malfunction may be to blame after 5 children found unresponsive in South Carolina, police say

Early testing and investigation suggest carbon monoxide may be to blame.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Five previously unconscious children are now at the center of a North Charleston Police investigation that unfolded in a strip mall parking lot on Thursday.

Harve Jacobs with the North Charleston Police Department said the children were discovered around 11:30 a.m. when officers were called to 2000 McMillan Avenue regarding numerous children "unresponsive" in a vehicle. By the time officers arrived, the department said all five of the children had been carried into a nearby business.

There, both residents and officers provided aid until North Charleston Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene. The children were rushed to an area hospital for treatment and all five are said to now be stable though a specific medical condition was not provided.