Train derailment at Silver Dollar City injures 6 guests, 1 employee

Multiple sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam train derailed from the track at Silver Dollar City Amusement Park in Stone County, Missouri.

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Six guests and one Silver Dollar City employee were injured after sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

According to Silver Dollar City's release, onsite paramedics provided emergency care for those injured until first responders arrived on the scene.

"We are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in Partnership with Stone County first responders," said part of the release.

The Missouri State Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the derailment and further information will be provided by Silver Dollar City as they become available.

