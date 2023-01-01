'TRON Lightcycle Run': Disney to open new futuristic ride in April

The ride will officially be open to the public starting April 4 at Magic Kingdom Park.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Fans of Disney's futuristic 1982 film "TRON" and its 2010 sequel, "TRON Legacy" can now experience the storyline in a different way – off the screen and in person.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is a new ride set to open to the public on April 4 at Disney World. The storyline picks up after "TRON Legacy" and takes guests on an epic quest across the Grid — the dark, computerized movie world with no horizons.

Set to open in Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland, this ride "will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world," the park wrote.

And this ride isn't the only new thing coming to the theme park in the near future. A peaceful pavilion based on the Disney animated film "Moana" will open in late 2023 within World Nature—the EPCOT neighborhood dedicated to the beauty of the natural world.

The "The Most Magical Place On Earth" is also bringing back its Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for the beginning of 2023.

Starting from Jan. 10, Floridians will be able to buy a 2-day ticket for $175 (plus tax) to visit theme parks Monday through Friday up until April 27, 2023.

The tickets are subject to blackout dates, according to the theme park.

The limited-time Disney Weekday Magic Ticket includes:

2-day ticket for $175 (plus tax)

3-day ticket for $195 (plus tax)

4-day ticket for $215 (plus tax)

"Welcoming guests into new and timeless stories, Florida residents can experience the final phase of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration, happening through March 31, 2023," the theme park wrote on its website.