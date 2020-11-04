LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Easter will look a little different this year, but that does not mean you can't celebrate.

Plenty of businesses and churches are adjusting to the times and helping people safely honor the holiday.

"Typically for us, Easter would be a huge day," Cash Ashley said.

But at Raduno in Little Rock, the restaurant is finding a way to make sure families can still have an Easter brunch.

"Big family size portions of bananas foster French toast, pancakes, quiches, stuff like that," Ashley said.

Chef Cash Ashley is accepting plenty of orders through Sunday morning for pick up.

"We need all the business we can get," he said.

Employees are also going around and placing Easter eggs outside homes all across Little Rock Friday night, so kids can wake up and do an Easter egg hunt in the morning.

"There's little toys and candy and things inside of them," he said.

It's all an effort to help keep both their business and the spirit of Easter alive.

"We're trying to be making sure people can successfully social distance, but also be able to have something on a holiday," Ashley said.

Rod Loy is the Pastor of First Assembly North Little Rock. In the 106-year history of the church, the doors have never been closed for Easter. But Loy is instead bringing his Easter services online.

"We expect somewhere between 100-150 thousand people to join us online Easter Sunday morning," he said.

Fifty-seven churches from 29 states and all over the world are coming together to tune into First NLR's service online.

"We have people join us from Europe, Asia, Africa," Loy said.

Although no one will be in the same room, Loy said Easter still has just as much meaning as ever.

"We're gathering in homes, watching on computer screens, televisions, phones. We're still together," he said.

You can also text EASTER to 501.376.1111 for a list of other churches offering socially distant Easter services.

