ARKANSAS, USA — Easter Sunday is one of the important days of the year in the Christian community.

It’s usually a time for big church gatherings, but that isn’t feasible as we continue to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Churches across the world are encouraging followers to celebrate at home, and there are many online resources to make celebrating easier on April 12.

Here are some churches that will host services this Easter Sunday:

Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church

Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church will be having a drive-in/tailgate service in their church parking lot at 10 a.m. The church is located at 210 W Woodson Lateral Rd in Hensley.

New Life Church

New Life is planning an online Easter service. You can join in by going to their Facebook, YouTube, or live.newlifechurch.tv on Sunday, April 12. They will also have live chats and commenting so they can connect with you and your families.

Saint Mark Baptist Church

Saint Mark Baptist Church in Little Rock will live stream its services on Easter Sunday at 10 a.m. on their website.

LakePointe Church

LakePointe Church in Hot Springs will have a drive-in Easter egg hunt. On Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., you will have the opportunity to stop by LakePointe City Church and pick up an Easter Family Fun Pack. This family fun pack will come with candy filled Easter eggs, a family devotion, as well as some games you can play together. The church will also be having a drive-in worship service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

First Baptist of Little Rock

On THV11, you can watch First Baptist of Little Rock's Easter Sunday services at 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

We're also told that all Catholic, Presbyterian, Methodist, and Baptist churches in Little Rock have decided to ring their church bells in unison Easter morning from 8 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.