Hot Springs Village reverend publishes new religious deliberation

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Rev. Richard W. Ames of Hot Springs Village has published a new book titled "God, Our Servant: That We Might Also Become Servants" through Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

The book is an examination of biblical knowledge meant to encourage the broadening of one's own faith by posing the following question: Many believe that we are the servants of God, but what if it were the other way around?

Rev. Ames has taught and counseled Christians for over 40 years and acknowledges that there are "gaps" in biblical knowledge.

His newest book will address many of these misconceptions and aims to help those who have faith grow in their understanding of it.