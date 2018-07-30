KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An attorney filed a lawsuit against the company who owned the duck boat which submerged earlier this month near Branson, a report said Monday.

The $100 million lawsuit, KSHB in Kansas City reports, was filed against Ripley Entertainment, Inc., owners of Ride the Ducks Branson just 10 days after seventeen people were killed while on board the boat. The report said the lawsuit alleges "wrongful death, outrageous conduct and negligence" in the capsized incident.

Additionally, the lawsuit states inspectors previously warned the company that the bilge pumps on the duck boats had the potential to fail in bad weather conditions.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m. Additional details on the lawsuit are expected to be revealed at that time.

