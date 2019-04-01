Newly elected U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) made history Thursday as one of the first Muslim women to be elected to Congress. She was sworn in on the Quran. However, she reportedly changed her mind about using Thomas Jefferson's copy and used her own instead, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Tlaib told the paper she made the decision some time ago.

"Why uplift someone else?" she told the paper. "It's starting a new era in social justice. ... It just occurred to me: Why am I not using my own?"

Tlaib wore a traditional Palestinian thobe made by her mother, DFP reported.

In an Instagram post, Tlaib said, "This day belongs to all of us. We changed Congress forever."

Jefferson's 1734 edition version of the Quran now sits in the Library of Congress and is an English translation of the book.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), used her grandfather's edition of the Quran, according to Public Radio International.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported incorrectly that Tlaib would use Jefferson's copy of the Quran.

