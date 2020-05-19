WINSLOW, Ark. — A rescue took place at Devil's Den State Park Tuesday (May 19).

A tactical rescue team was been sent out to pull a hiker from the area, according to Washington County Emergency Management.

Central EMS reports the hiker sustained an ankle injury and is at a local hospital now recovering.

Emergency responders on the scene told 5NEWS the rescue happened around the campground A area near a set of caves.

