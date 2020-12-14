Little Rock restaurant matching tips to show staff appreciation

Hill Station will be matching tips from December 15-17 to give staff relief through the holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hill Station staff can look forward to a great holiday season since the owner is matching tips given by customers to help them through the holiday season.

From December 15 through December 17, Daniel Bryant says he's hoping that people make his pockets hurt with tip matches for his staff. The end goal is to raise as much as they can for the staff going into Christmas and the beginning of the year.

“A lot of people think that restaurants are back open and everything’s fine. Service industry people are still struggling so our goal is to just put money in their pockets," said Bryant.

It’s been a tough year and the business would like to show appreciation for its servers.

The idea came from thinking of other ways to help those in need for the holidays, but what better way than showing those in your own backyard.

“We all know we’re at the beginning of the end hopefully on the virus, but we still have a couple of tough months left.”

They'll also be matching tips at their sister restaurant HAM and the Hillcrest Fountain.

Big Whiskey's downtown will be hosting it Thursday through Saturday.