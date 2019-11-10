GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a video that will warm your heart. Stepmom Shaye Wallace was reunited with her 3-year-old, daughter Ahlora Lindiment on Thursday night at the hospital, after a painstaking 30-hour search.

In the video, you can hear Ahlora say, 'mommy I want to go home.' Wallace thanked the public and Greensboro Police for all their efforts to find her baby girl.

Greensboro Police say Ahlora was abducted Wednesday night in a playground at the Claremont Courts Apartments.

Wallace said Ahlora is safe, out of the hospital, and now back home in High Point.

RELATED: Abducted Greensboro 3-Year-Old Found Safe: Police

Greensboro Police have identified her abductor as 22-year-old, N'denezsia Lancaster.

N’denezsia Monique Lancaster

Greensboro Police

She currently lives in Greensboro and is wanted by police. Greensboro Police said she has pending charges of First Degree Kidnapping.

If you see her call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or 911.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Abducted Greensboro 3-Year-Old Found Safe: Police

RELATED: 'Greensboro's Little Girl' Is Safe And Sound After Police Chief's Emotional Plea To Find Her

RELATED: 'I Want My Daughter Back Unharmed' | A Greensboro Mother Says She May Have Seen The Woman Who Kidnapped Her Daughter