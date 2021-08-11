Doctors see rise in tic disorder patients, possible link to TikTok

But amid the extra stressors of the pandemic, doctors across the country are seeing a rise in patients coming to them for tic disorders.

Everyone copes with anxiety differently.

But amid the extra stressors of the pandemic, doctors across the country are seeing a rise in patients coming to them for tic disorders, or having Tourettes-like symptoms.

Christina Littlejohn's daughter started coping with pandemic stress in the form of tics in January. "One day, your child is healthy. And then the next day, she had tics."

Tics are involuntary sounds, actions, or twitching.

Her daughter Joey Lenhouts first realized she was struggling with them when she saw them on social media.

"I knew what they were from social media. And so when they were happening, I was like, oh, this is a thing," Joey said.

And after watching a few TikTokers with similar disorders, hers got worse.

And she's not alone.

Nationwide, doctors are seeing a link between teens watching people with tics on social media, and mirroring the actions themselves— that includes Dr. Christopher Manveck, an Assistant Professor of Pediatric Neurology and runs the Tourettes Center at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

"So these kids, they get overwhelmed by the stress and it doesn't have to be a huge stressor all of a sudden, but they just get overwhelmed, and that kind of manifests in mimicking tics," Dr. Manveck said.

And while social media helped Joey identify her disorder, it also serves as a double-edged sword.

"After I got tics, it made me feel better to know that they have their own platform, but I not supposed to watch them because they make my tics worse," Joey said.

"You know, if a YouTuber or Tik Toker is doing tics nonstop, you probably don't want to watch that. Because there's a good chance you could pick them up," Dr. Manveck said.

And Dr. Manveck says treatment and learning to cope with tics looks different for everyone.