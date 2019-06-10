BENTON COUNTY, AR (THV11) -Several roads are being closed across Northwest Arkansas after heavy rains have caused some flooding.

Closures include Ball Street in Johnson, 56th Street & Wagon Wheel in Springdale. Several Roads are closed in Benton County including Highways 12 and 264, Bethel Road, Dawn Hill East and Marion Lee, Old Springtown, Rocky Dell Road, Peach Orchard, Pierce Road, Bryant Road, Dickson Road, Keller Road, Old Wire Road, and Pearl Road.

For a full list of road closures you can visit https://www.idrivearkansas.com.