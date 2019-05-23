Roderick Talley took to Facebook Thursday to announce he's running for State Representative of the 36th district of Arkansas to step in as "a voice for the voiceless."

Recently Rep. Charles Blake stepped down from the position to serve as chief of staff for Mayor Frank Scott. Blake was House minority leader before resignation.

Talley's posted on Facebook Thursday to announce campaign.

Roderick Talley I would like to announce that I am running for State Representative in the 36th district of Arkansas. I am not a politician. I am a representative of the PEOPLE. I have worked to be a morally...

RELATED | Lawsuit: Little Rock man claims police falsified 'no-knock' search affidavit

Talley has had issues with authorities filing a lawsuit against the City of Little Rock for falsifying a no-knock search affidavit. During the raid officers found a green leady substance, working digital scales, plastic baggies, and paperwork.

"I am not a politician," Talley said. "I am a representative of the PEOPLE. I have worked to be a morally conscious voice for the voiceless and a dependable advocate for the powerless."

Talley said he wants to represent the people of the 36th district. We will keep you updated as the race continues.