LIVINGSTON, Texas — After the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended a delay in death row inmate Rodney Reed's execution, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has ordered a stay of his execution.

According to a document obtained by KVUE, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals said that after reviewing an application for a stay of Reed's execution, a stay will be ordered and "false testimony, and actual innocence claims" will be reviewed in trial court for further development.

"Applicant's execution is stayed pending further order of this Court," the document read.

Reed was scheduled to be executed on Nov. 20. He was convicted in the rape and murder of Stacey Stites.

On the morning of April 23, 1996, Stites' H-E-B coworker became alarmed when she didn’t show up for her 3:30 a.m. shift. Later that day, her body was found in a wooded area in Bastrop, Texas.

RELATED: Rodney Reed: His fight for a new trial and why prosecutors say he's guilty

The Texas paroles board said earlier in the day Friday, Nov. 15, in a statement that Reed submitted a clemency application to the board requesting a commutation of his sentence to a lesser penalty or a 120-day reprieve. The board completed its review on Friday. The board has unanimously recommended a 120-day reprieve but has not recommended the governor grant a commutation of sentence to a lesser penalty.

