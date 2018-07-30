LEON VALLEY, Texas — Two people have confessed to stealing a shark from the San Antonio Aquarium and concealing it in a stroller.

According to the Leon Valley Police Department, a male suspect reached into the tank and removed a gray horn shark from an exhibit. The incident reportedly happened Saturday around 2:15 p.m.

Monday night, the shark was returned to her home at the aquarium to cheers from employees.

"It's a very small shark that is found in the Pacific Ocean. We don't have any in the Gulf of Mexico. They are bottom dwelling. They actually do very well in captivity, so they are often found in public aquariums," Texas Parks and Wildlife Science Director Michael Fisher said.

Police said the suspects were spotted on surveillance video walking out of the aquarium with the shark in the stroller. At least one of the suspects left the property with the shark in a 4-door maroon Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Leon Valley Police say they have recovered the truck that was likely used in the theft of the shark Saturday afternoon. It is in their impound lot and they are processing it now. #kens5eyewitness — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) July 30, 2018

The truck "likely" used in the theft was recovered Monday evening, police confirmed. The vehicle was being processed around 5:30 p.m.

“Once they took [the shark] out, they put it in some kind of blanket and went into a secure area of the building. The blanket was wet. You could still see the water running off it... Employees witnessed the actual fact inside the employee area, and an employee followed them out and tried to get to look into the stroller that was dripping water. [The suspects] didn't stop, and they left," Leon Valley Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio said.

© 2018 KENS