LEON VALLEY, Texas - Police are searching for two men and one woman in connection with allegedly stealing a shark from the San Antonio Aquarium and concealing it in a stroller.

According to the Leon Valley Police Department, a male suspect reached into the tank and removed a gray horn shark from an exhibit. The incident reportedly happened Saturday around 2:15 p.m.

The shark is about two feet long.

Police said the suspects were spotted on surveillance video walking out of the aquarium with the shark in the stroller. At least one of the suspects left the property with the shark in a 4-door maroon Chevrolet Silverado truck.

LVPD released the following statement:

“The Leon Valley Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been in contact with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) investigators concerning the theft of this marine animal. We are looking to the public to help us solve this case as quickly as possible so that we can hopefully recover the shark alive and get it to professionals for proper care of an animal of this type.”

Police are asking the public to contact Sgt. Eddie Gonzales at (210)-812-3347 if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects or the stolen shark.

© 2018 KENS