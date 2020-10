Saline County deputies responded to a 911 call after 40-year-old Clinton Young allegedly shot his 46-year-old girlfriend Michele Erwin with a crossbow.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Saline County deputies responded to a 911 call at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday after 40-year-old Clinton Young allegedly shot his 46-year-old girlfriend Michele Erwin with a crossbow.

Erwin was transported to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Detectives arrested Young at the scene, charging him with manslaughter, a class C felony.