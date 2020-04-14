ARKANSAS, USA — On Sunday, Apr. 19, Sam’s Club is launching “Hero Hours” for first responders and healthcare workers.

Hero Hours will be held every Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

During these hours, first responders and healthcare workers will be provided masks and will practice social distancing while shopping.

On Twitter Sam’s Club wrote, “Thank you to the heroes working to take care of America. We’re all in this together.”

RELATED: Walmart reserves daily pickup hour for those most at-risk for coronavirus

RELATED: NWA first responders receive PPE donations