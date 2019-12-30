HASKELL, Ark. — Calmer weather on Sunday allowed a lot of people to clean up the damage by Saturday night's storm.

The city hit the hardest in Saline County was Haskell, according to Brandon Guillot, Director of Emergency Management for Saline County.

As soon as you drive into Haskell, the damage was obvious.

There is a Sonic on the side of the street right when you enter into the community and half of its sign was stripped away, but that was only the beginning.

The Harmony Grove High School baseball field doesn't look like it on Saturday afternoon and neither do the houses of Jeff King and Laken Norton.

"Like a freight train, that's exactly what it sounded like," King said.

He is describing the sounds he heard on Saturday night when the heavy winds and rain came through Saline County.

"I was sitting on the couch, watching television, my wife had gone to bed and there was no precursor, there was no warning," King said.

Then, at 10:43 p.m. he and his wife heard a boom so loud, he remembered the exact time, and the house he has lived in for 28 years began to shake.

"So we were headed down the hall to get into a closet and it just stopped. Like someone turned a switch off. It was the craziest thing I've ever been through," King said.

He said it came and went in about eight minutes.

"Let me tell you that was a long eight minutes," King said.

After the storm blew through, he went outside to find his 12-foot metal shed on top of his roof, his Christmas decorations scattered and broken all over his yard and shingles were torn off the top of his house.

"I try not to let it get me down, otherwise, I'd just start crying," King said.

With signs of Christmas broken in half and sentimental objects rusting and wet, he remembered what matters most in life.

"All this is just nails and sticks and we can fix it," King said.

Right across the street, Laken Norton had this same outlook.

"It's a house. It can be fixed. Nobody was hurt, my dog's a little stressed out but she'll be alright," she said.

Just like King, Norton was spending the night relaxing on her couch when she heard what she described as a big swoosh.

"I had never heard of anything like that. I thought, 'well there's no alarms, nothing's happened,'" she said.

Norton then made her way into her laundry room and noticed a stick poking through her ceiling.

"That's when it triggered me like oh there's something really wrong," she said.

Not long afterward, Norton went outsides and saw a huge tree lying on top of her house, aimed right at her nine-year-old son's room.

"Thankfully it stopped before it got to his room," she said.

King and Norton both expressed gratitude on Sunday afternoon that everything the storm damaged is replaceable.

"It is what it is and no one was hurt," King said.

Guillot said about six homes in Haskell had minor levels of damage and there was not a single report of injuries.

He said now that we are heading into storm season, preparation is key with any type of emergency.

