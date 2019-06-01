TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Police in Texas City need your help to find a missing child with autism.

The search is underway now by ground and air with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

They’re looking for 7-year-old Xavion Young, who was last seen at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the Costa Mariposa Apartments on Medical Center Drive in Texas City.

Here are more pics of Xavion “Xai” (pronounce: Zay) Young, missing 7 YO boy w/ autism in Texas City

The search continued into the night with a focus on a retention pond in front of the child's apartment. The Galveston County Sheriff's Officers Dive team was called to search the pond as the boy reportedly liked to feed a goose that lives on the pond.

UPDATE: Family of missing 7 YO Xavion Young, just shared this vid of him from Christmas. RT & share, please help get the word out!! Let’s help bring this sweet boy home! He’s been missing since yesterday, he’s nonverbal, but will respond to name “Xai” (Zay). #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/5932ziURpV — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 7, 2019

The child's aunt tells KHOU 11 that Xavion unlocked a back door to their home and went out while his mom was using the bathroom.

UPDATE: We just spoke w/ missing 7 YO Xavion Young's aunt. She says he unlocked back door and went out, while his mom was using bathroom yesterday. Xavion has autism, is non-verbal BUT he responds to his name: if you see him call him "Xai" (pronounce: Zay). #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/2LS7e7RqcV — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 7, 2019

Xavion is 4 feet tall, approximately 54 pounds and was last seen wearing gray and white plaid shorts, black and blue Velcro shoes. Police say Xavion is nonverbal but will respond to his name.

Police have also requested the help of Texas EquuSearch to help find the child. Volunteers established a command post early Monday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has sent two K-9's to help with the search, according to Director of Communications Jeremy Desel.

If you see Xavion, you’re asked to contact the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5720 as soon as possible.

Info from EquuSearch on volunteering:

"The search for Xavion is starting right now. The sign-in area will be in the northeast parking lot of the College of the Mainland, located in the 1200 block of N. Amburn Rd., Texas City, Texas 77591. We will be in need of searchers on foot and ATVs. Please dress appropriately, and bring your own snacks and water."

