DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - President Donald Trump is saying that federal law enforcement is working with local authorities to investigate a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.



The shooting in Dayton early Sunday left at least nine dead and comes just hours after another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed at least 20.



Trump tweeted praise of law enforcement and said that "information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton."



In a second tweet , he wrote, "God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio."



White House officials said Trump, who is spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club, would be updated on both shootings throughout the day.