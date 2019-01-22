State Senator Jason Rapert (R-Conway) has introduced legislation that would "abolish abortion" in Arkansas if the United States Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision.

The bill also states that an amendment would need to be made to the U.S. Constitution to allow the State of Arkansas the "authority to prohibit abortion."

On Facebook, Rapert said if this bill is passed it will join four other states to have a similar "trigger law." Louisiana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Mississippi all have laws that would effectively ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

"Life begins at conception. God is the giver of life," Rapert said. "We must protect ALL lives in our nation."

In the post, Rapert also said he has made a pledge to "fight against this crime against humanity."

According to a 2018 University of Arkansas poll, only 38 percent of Arkansans support laws that would "make it more difficult to get an abortion." Twenty percent would like to see easier laws while 36 percent prefer no change to the laws on abortion in the state.