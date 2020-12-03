WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) has temporarily closed his Washington, D.C. office to protect the health of his staff and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Senator Cotton released a statement concerning the closure. Cotton's D.C. staff will continue to work from home.

“The Wuhan coronavirus is a grave challenge to our great nation. My first priority is always the safety of our people, said Cotton, "Effectively immediately, therefore, I have closed my Washington, D.C. office. An aide in another Senate office has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus; other congressional employees are likely to test positive in the days ahead. The most sensible course of action for the public and the congressional workforce under the circumstances is for my staff to telecommute."

Sen. Cotton stated that he will continue to work around the clock to protect his constituents and the nation and his staff will be available to assist the public by phone and email.

"My offices in Arkansas will remain open. Our state currently has one confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus; that case is travel-related. I will assess the situation in Arkansas as it develops," said Cotton.

White House tours have also been temporarily suspended, according to the Associated Press.

Congress has decided to shut the Capitol to the public until April.

