SUSSEX, England -- Shana Grice was fined $117 for wasting police time after telling authorities her stalker ex-boyfriend was going to kill her. Then, he murdered her.

In 2016, Michael Lane fitted a tracker to Grice's car, stole a house key, snuck into her bedroom in East Sussex, England and slit her throat as she slept, according to BBC News. He then tried to burn her body.

Thirteen other women had previously reported him to police for stalking. Grice's parents claim officers treated their daughter -- not her stalker -- like the criminal. By the time investigators did something, they say it was too late.

In 2017, Lane was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

According to The Independent, the law enforcement officers involved in the case are now facing disciplinary action. In May, a current and retired police officer are scheduled to appear at public hearings for gross misconduct. Privately, another police officer will face internal misconduct proceedings.

The newspaper reports six other police force employees were investigated and will be required to undergo extra training. Five additional police officers were not reprimanded.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.