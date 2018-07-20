BRANSON, Mo. – Shocking video captured moments just before an amphibious duck boat capsized at Table Rock Lake Thursday night.

In the video, the boat starts rocking around in the water as wind starts picking up.

Witnesses are shocked at what they see. One man can be heard saying, “Oh my gosh” and a woman saying, “Oh those poor people.”

You can also hear a woman saying, "If there’s kids on there, those poor babies."

Just before the video cuts off, there are gasps and a man can be heard saying "It's going under."

Steve Linderberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a severe line of storms blew through the Springfield area between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. "We had a line of very strong thunderstorms that caused 74 mph winds here in Springfield," he said.

Linderberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured at the Branson Airport near 7 p.m. Thursday. He said the winds were likely stronger over the lake.

Thirty-one people were on the boat and 17 of those people, including at least one child, died in the incident.

All of the other passengers have been accounted for.

© 2018 KSDK