According to the North Little Rock Police Department, there was a shooting at the Summertree Apartments around 9:55 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers located an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect is currently in police custody.

The apartment complex is located at 5121 Summertree Drive in North Little Rock.

The investigation is ongoing.