PINE BLUFF, AR (KTHV) Pine Bluff Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old. Around 9:21pm police responded to an apartment complex at 2401 McConnell Circle in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival they found 18-year-old Tony White with a gunshot wound. White was taken by ambulance to a Pine Bluff Hospital but died from his injury just before 11pm. Police are in the early stages of the investigation and will release more information when it comes available. Anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information is asked to call the Detectives Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. This is the second homicide in Pine Bluff of 2019.