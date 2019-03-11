MAUMELLE, Ark — Controversy still lingers over the future of Short Marche Road in Maumelle.

The temporary connection, which was opened to help with construction for the new I-40 Interchange, will close for good on Monday.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde announced the county's plan Friday addressing property owners' concerns towards losing access to the road during an emergency.

Neighbors feel this proposed plan is not a solution.

"It's only going to antagonize the community and it's gonna make it extremely difficult for a lot of families," Sandra Moore, property owner, said.

For those who have called Short Marche Road home for many years, she said the plan to shut it down completely doesn't make any sense.

"It is a travesty to every person who lives on this road or in the community," Moore said.

This connection, which opened in preparation for the new Maumelle interchange that opens on Wednesday, became an access point for property owners and they are not ready to give it up.

"Everybody gets used to it and then you want to close it, it's hard to understand," Ronnie Spears, property owner, said.

The neighbors, wanting to make their voices heard, created a petition to keep the road open with only five people of more than 30 not agreeing to sign it.

Judge Hyde told them for the road to stay open, they needed 100% of the landowners on board.

"Apparently the judge can do whatever he wants to do and the majority does not rule, we've established that," Spears said.

Trying to come up with an agreement, Judge Hyde said the county will put up barriers and build a gate allowing first responders to get through at any time.

For some neighbors, like Moore, that's not enough.

"We want it open, we want access to the interstate, we want access to Maumelle like we were promised," she said.

Some neighbors expressed that only having one way to go in and out makes them nervous when it comes to flooding and that the narrow, poorly kept road is vulnerable to accidents.

Moore highlighted on the fact that when the road closes buses won't have access and kids will have to walk down the street to catch their ride to school.

"I've cried over it to be honest because I care about this community so much," she said.

The passionate group of neighbors hopes the judge hears their pleas.

"We are going to keep fighting for it," Spears said.

Some neighbors said they are content with Judge Hyde's emergency gate plan, but they don't believe this will help alleviate the traffic issues the road has.

In a statement, Judge Hyde said he believes this compromise allows the "integrity and character of the street to be preserved while addressing the emergency response needs."