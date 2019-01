LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have inactivated the silver alert for William S. Hall.

William S. Hall, 84, of Little Rock, was last known to be at 800 Brookside Dr. He has been missing since 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27.

Hall may be with Phillip Bryant, a black man. He may be traveling in a white Ford F-150.

Anyone with information should contact Little Rock police at 501-371-4829.