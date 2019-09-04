INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 19-month-old who was last seen on Monday, March 7.

Kristian Juarez is a black male, 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white onesie and black and white camo pants. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Kristian may be in the company of 48-year-old Tishawn Blackwell. Blackwell is a black female, 5'3", 219 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt, sandals, and drives a beige/tan 2005 Buick Rendevous. The car may have a hole in the right tail light, tinted windows, and a sticker on the back that says "Courage" with Indiana plate #284TES.

If you have any information on Kristian Juarez, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540, 317-327-6541, or 911.

Editor's Note: The original version of this story said that Kristian Juarez had been missing since Monday, April 8. The story has been updated with the correct information.