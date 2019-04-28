SEARCY, Ark. — The Searcy Police Department has requested a Silver Alert for Stella Mae Wood.

Wood made a phone call to her sister just after 8 p.m. Saturday saying she was getting off a bus in Texarkana and heading to Louisiana. She is also believed to possibly be heading to Richmond, Texas.

She is described as 5'4", 155lb. with medium length grey hair. She was last known to be at an address on South College Street in Searcy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Searcy Police Department at (501) 268-3531.