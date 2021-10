On Friday afternoon, Cabot police were dispatched to Turnberry Lane after a small aircraft had crashed after a malfunction and had to make an emergency landing.

CABOT, Arkansas — Cabot police officers responded to Turnberry Lane after a small aircraft had crashed on Friday, Oct. 8.

At just after 1:20 p.m., officers found the pilot who said his aircraft malfunctioned and he had to make an emergency landing.

The pilot was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.