x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Slain Marine who cradled baby at Kabul airport loved her job

More details about the 13 U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan have emerged after the Department of Defense released their identities on Saturday.
Credit: AP
This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense twitter page posted Aug. 20, 2021 shows Sgt. Nicole Gee holding a baby at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Officials said Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, that Sgt. Nicole Gee of Sacramento, Calif., was killed in Thursday’s bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Department of Defense via AP)

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Marine sergeant who cradled a baby in her arms at the airport and posted on social media that she loved her job. 

A young husband with a child on the way. A man who planned to become a sheriff's deputy when his deployment ended.

More details emerged Saturday about some of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport. 

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor, and one Army soldier were among the dead, and 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

For the Marine Corps, the deceased are: 

  • Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah. 
  • Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts. 
  • Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California. 
  • Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California. 
  • Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska. 
  • Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. 
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas. 
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.  
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming. 
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California. 
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

For the Navy, the deceased is: 

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio. 

For the Army, the deceased is: 

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. 

RELATED: Taliban block Kabul airport to most as foreign airlifts wane

RELATED: ISIS K is being blamed for deadly Kabul bombing. Who are they?

Up to Speed 

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.