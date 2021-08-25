Small Arkansas school offering incentives like PlayStations to get students vaccinated

Shirley School District students who are 12 and older and can show proof of vaccination by Oct. 15 will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes.

SHIRLEY, Ark — The Shirley School District is offering incentives to help students get vaccinated. Students who are 12 and older that can show proof of vaccination by Oct. 15 will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes.

According to Shirley School District Superintendent Tyrene Gardner, the prizes include a PlayStation, Xbox, television, or Beats by Dre headphones.

She said the district got the idea from other schools.

There are about 340 students in total for the district.

"We gave our staff a $200 incentive. We felt like it was only fair to offer some kind of incentive to students," Gardner said. "We're just trying to do everything we can to keep our school safe and give them the best education and the best experience that we can."

Posted onto the district's Facebook page for students and families:

Shirley School District understands that getting the COVID vaccination is a personal choice. The CDC and Arkansas... Posted by Shirley School District on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

In a statement given to THV11, the district said:

We support the vaccine for students because it protects students (our most valuable resource). We also support it because it will keep students from being quarantined.

We cannot teach them if they are not at school. We want students to be here every day. We want students to get to participate in extracurricular activities and not miss their school experience. We want to keep all members of our community safe.

Michael Bramlett is the K-12 principal for the school district and said there's been a mixed response from parents. Some are in full support after the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week. Other parents, however, have come up to the school to voice complaints.

"I've had some [parents] that felt like we were trying to bribe them to be vaccinated or that we were trying to take their decision as a parent away and that was never the intent," said Bramlett.

If enough students sign up to get vaccinated, the district will host a vaccination clinic on campus with the help of Fairfield Bay Pharmacy.

Bramlett said the overall main focus is keeping students and their families face.

"Also if a student's been vaccinated based on what the health department is telling us, we do not have to quarantine those students. So, it's about keeping students healthy and trying to keep our students to be able to stay on campus."