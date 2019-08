DALLAS COUNTY, Arkansas — According to Cary Dunn with the Dallas County Office of Emergency Management, the main water well in Carthage, Ark. dried up and eventually collapsed.

Dunn said a new well will have to be drilled and the process could take between 3-6 months.

City officials and engineers are currently negotiating who will drill the well.

According to the 2010 United States Census, 343 people lived in the small town.

More on this story as it develops.