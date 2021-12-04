Some Arkansans not showing up for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose

While Arkansas's vaccine numbers continue to go up, there's a section of numbers that are concerning public health officials.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — While the state's vaccine numbers continue to go up, there's a section of numbers that are concerning public health officials.

Some Arkansans are skipping out on that second shot.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said this is very concerning because full immunity cannot be achieved until at least two weeks after the second dose.

"Not being fully vaccinated is a disadvantage both to their body and to their social life, so I’m encouraging people to go ahead and get that second dose," she said.

70% is the magic number to really go back to normal life, or a new normal, 70% of the population needs to step in line, but Dillaha said they need to do that twice.

"Our estimates are that about 12 or 13% of people who should have gotten a second dose by this timeframe have not," she said.

That's a higher number Dillaha believes it should be. The CDC recommends the shot be given prior to 42 days after that first dose and in the last few weeks, the state started digging into those numbers to find any kind of pattern.

"We think that many of those people who are missing their second dose were perhaps vaccinated at a community event or clinic," she said.

The trend proving itself just this past week at a local mass vaccination clinic, according to Doctor's Orders Pharmacy Owner Lelan Stice.

"Our first time around we did about 750 injections and for this last Friday, I only drew up about 670 injections," he said.

Stice said about 10 to 15% of the people he gives shots to are no-shows the second time around.

"They're not contacting us and giving us the reasons why, they're just not showing up for that second appointment," he said.

Some either forgot or had something else come up, according to pharmacist Lyn Fruchey.

"We keep a list of everyone who got their shot the day of the first shot and then we'll call them to try to get them up there," he said.

Sometimes that's successful and sometimes it's not, but Fruchey believes there's a bigger issue at hand.

"It seems to me the sense of urgency as declined some," he said.